JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) to Neutral

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a GBX 182 ($2.24) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 177 ($2.18).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.40) to GBX 185 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEGYF opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Genel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.