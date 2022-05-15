JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,081,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,143,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after buying an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 274,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 159.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 262,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 161,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $45.42 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

