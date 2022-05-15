JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 404,976 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $666,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $231.43 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $219.36 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.54.

