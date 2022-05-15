JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,311,231 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,875,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,311,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 14.83% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $865,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $60.11.
