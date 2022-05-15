JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 223,492 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,884,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 223,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.21% of Sun Communities worth $1,025,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SUI stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.51 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.55%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SUI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.60.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

