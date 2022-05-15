JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to €65.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GLPG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.54.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Galapagos stock opened at $59.23 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.