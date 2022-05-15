Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $2.04 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $603,643,000 after buying an additional 153,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $64.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,196.49 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2,733.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

