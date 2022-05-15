John Alex Rajala Sells 5,551 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.88. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$6.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.23.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

BTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.64.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

