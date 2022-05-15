Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $197.03

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.03 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 258 ($3.18). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.90), with a volume of 159,758 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £76.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.04.

In related news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz acquired 13,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of £35,999.64 ($44,383.73).

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. It holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A and 21/1A licenses; an 100% interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses; a 100% interest in the Glenn project comprising P2499 Block 21/2a license; and a 100% interest in the Zermatt project consisting of P2497 Blocks 20/4c license.

