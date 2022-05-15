JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,572,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,760,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

