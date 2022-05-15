Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $163,595.19

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $163,595.19 and approximately $33,588.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 40% lower against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,850.96 or 0.99974776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00105144 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

