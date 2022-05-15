Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 669 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $301,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,748,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,196.49 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,570.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2,732.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

