Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 38,580 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,580 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of TC Energy worth $27,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $571,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,158 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 707,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,348,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,796,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

NYSE:TRP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.42. 1,670,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

