Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 317,554 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317,554 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 6.8% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 1.71% of Canadian National Railway worth $1,459,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.62. 3,275,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.35. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

