Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of IQVIA worth $218,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

NYSE IQV traded up $6.18 on Friday, hitting $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 695,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,812. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.11 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

