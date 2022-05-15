Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $89.99 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,468 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.26% of AMETEK worth $89,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.04. 1,446,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,495. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.60.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.