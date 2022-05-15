Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $172.88 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,982,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 280,651 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $172,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,881,563. The firm has a market cap of $189.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.29. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $68.97 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

