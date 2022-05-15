Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.52% of Berry Global Group worth $51,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $53.84. 1,037,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

