Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $44,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CYBR stock traded up $13.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.57. 958,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.63. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.72.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.