Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,436 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $126,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,675,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,080,717. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

