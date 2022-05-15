JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised JAKKS Pacific from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. JAKKS Pacific has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.15.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.75. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 68.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen acquired 5,799 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen bought 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $546,437.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,873,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,323,622.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $227,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,630,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

