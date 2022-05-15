J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 287 ($3.54).

SBRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.95) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.51) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of SBRY stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 238.80 ($2.94). 3,727,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 269.88. The company has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 222.60 ($2.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 342 ($4.22).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin O’Byrne sold 247,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85), for a total value of £571,658.01 ($704,793.50).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

