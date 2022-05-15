ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

ITVPY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. ITV has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

