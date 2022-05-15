Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 284.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,082 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITUB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

