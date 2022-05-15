iStar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

iStar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. iStar has a dividend payout ratio of -833.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect iStar to earn ($0.59) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -84.7%.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of iStar stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.