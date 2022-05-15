iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Reduced by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. 1,354,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,769. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

