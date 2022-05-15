iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.18. 1,354,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,769. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

