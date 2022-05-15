iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 28.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,980,000. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,908,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $9.60 on Friday, reaching $403.41. 5,360,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,358. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $386.78 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

