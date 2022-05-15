iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $26,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

