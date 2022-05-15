iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,409 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $40,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $5,837,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period.

ACWX stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 2,360,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,132. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62.

