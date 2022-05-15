iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,409 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $40,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $51.62. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

