iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

ILCB traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,404. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.06 and a one year high of $67.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51.

