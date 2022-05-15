iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Lifted by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 521,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 4.9% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,645 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,176,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275,139. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.