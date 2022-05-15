iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,735 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,258,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,900,000 after buying an additional 1,495,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.22 and a one year high of $55.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

