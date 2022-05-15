iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,633. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.20. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.