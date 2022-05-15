iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $12,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,633. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.322 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

