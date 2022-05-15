iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $67.18 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

