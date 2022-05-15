iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $34.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

