iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Increased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $113.14 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.