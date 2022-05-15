Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The stock had a trading volume of 83,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

