Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 59.7% in April

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PDP traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,935. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $92,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

