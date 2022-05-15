Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIEGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.67. 49,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,906. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

