Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the April 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,711,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,378,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PIE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.67. 49,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,906. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $19.87 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

