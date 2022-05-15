Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.6% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $773,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,581 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after purchasing an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuit by 210.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $17.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $371.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,376. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $450.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.