InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$17.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.73.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

