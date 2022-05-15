Internet Computer Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $8.41 or 0.00028098 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $120.91 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.14 or 0.00528334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00035815 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,745.23 or 1.96263975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 481,547,943 coins and its circulating supply is 233,237,099 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

