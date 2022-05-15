International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 2.2% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,541,000 after purchasing an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after purchasing an additional 252,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after purchasing an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,624,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,481,000 after purchasing an additional 472,362 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.60. 4,195,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,483. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

