International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after purchasing an additional 389,829 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,158,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after buying an additional 108,040 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,520,000.

Shares of BATS:DIVO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 513,689 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.05.

