International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 849 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $64.17. 3,289,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.