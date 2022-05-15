International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,673 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.47.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,423 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.