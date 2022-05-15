International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,176,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,843 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $178.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,598,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.19 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.52 and its 200-day moving average is $205.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

